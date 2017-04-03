April 3, 2017

RAMPING UP: Tesla Delivers a Record 25,000 Vehicles in First Quarter.

The U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69% from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.

The company said of the total vehicles delivered, about 13,450 were Model S sedan and about 11,550 were Model X sports utility vehicle.

Tesla has said it expects to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles combined in the first half of 2017.