April 3, 2017

FAKE NEWS: Over Nunes issue, the media pivot from ‘substance’ to leakers.

Leaked information in the never-ending Russia drama is only of interest to the national media when it casts the slightest suspicion on the White House.

It’s unsurprising then that since Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., came out two weeks ago to say that there is at least some evidence that the Obama administration spied on President Trump during the campaign, reporters have busied themselves not with how that could be true and why but with investigating how Nunes got the dirt.

The New York Times on Thursday advanced the beside-the-point worrying by reporting that Nunes received the intelligence from two White House officials: Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security.

Matthew Nussbaum of Politico followed up during that day’s White House press briefing by asking Sean Spicer if it’s “appropriate” for administration officials “to find information that then validates something the president said.”

“Information that validates” is otherwise known as: evidence that intelligence officials, under Obama, surveilled the incoming Trump administration.