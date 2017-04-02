April 2, 2017

I THINK THE DEEP SEVENS ARE UP TO SOMETHING: Supersonic Plasma Jets Have Been Detected in Earth’s Atmosphere for the First Time. “Weirdly enough, thanks to some other recent observations from the Swam satellites, we now know that similar systems are at play both in Earth’s upper atmosphere and deep inside its liquid outer core. Back in December, the ESA team announced that their Swam satellites had detected an accelerating river of molten iron some 3,000 km (1,864 miles) below the surface of Earth, under Alaska and Siberia.”