TWO PAPERS IN ONE!

● As a Trump protest, theaters worldwide will screen the film version of Orwell’s ‘1984.’

—Headline, the L.A. Times, March 28th.

● How Trump supporters survive in blue California: ‘You kind of keep your head down.’

—Headline, the L.A. Times, March 31th.



Like Walter Cronkite and his biographer (and fellow lefty) Douglas Brinkley before them, wait ‘til the L.A. Times discovers what IngSoc is an abbreviation for.