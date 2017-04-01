April 1, 2017

THE PROBLEM WITH CHATTERING-CLASS TALKING POINTS IS THAT THEY MOSTLY RESONATE WITH THE CHATTERING CLASSES: So What if Mike Pence Won’t Dine Alone With Women, Say a Surprising Number of People. Well, to the chattering class, banging an intern in the oval office is a private matter within a marriage. But not cheating is a problematic question of governance.

Entirely, 100% unrelated: “Acacia Friedman, from San Diego, was charged with engaging in prostitution. Friedman, pictured left with former President Bill Clinton, is a student at the University of Miami.”