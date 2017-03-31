March 31, 2017

“THEY’RE SUPER-CEREAL, YOU GUYS:” Actual tweet by PETA: “Did you know that milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists?”

Back in 2001, Reason’s Ronald Bailey noted how the fear of Fluoride, once parodied so brilliantly by Sterling Hayden’s Bircher-esque general in Dr. Strangelove, was, by the late 1990s, an obsession of the anti-science left. But hey, as Hayden’s character warned back in 1964, “Mandrake, do you realize that in addition to fluoridating water, why, there are studies underway to fluoridate salt, flour, fruit juices, soup, sugar, milk… ice cream. Ice cream, Mandrake, children’s ice cream.”

Congratulations PETA, you went full General Jack D. Ripper. Never go full General Jack D. Ripper.