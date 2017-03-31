March 31, 2017

HOW ABOUT A NICE GAME OF CHESS? Liberal voters push Democrats to a new nuclear age.

Buoyed by its initial victory on health care, Democrats are interested in using the improved bargaining position that the party’s House and Senate members suddenly find themselves in.

Instead, progressives are continuing to demand total opposition to Trump.

With the confirmation fight over Gorsuch and a deadline to fund the government both looming, Democratic lawmakers are under intense pressure not to give an inch, even if that means forcing what could be a losing battle over the filibuster in the Senate.