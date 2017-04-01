April 1, 2017

ROD DREHER: Queering Engineering At Purdue. Sample: “My scholarship currently focuses on applying liberative pedagogies in engineering education, leveraging best practices from women’s studies and ethnic studies to engage students in creating a democratic classroom that encourages all voices.”

Plus: “And there you were, thinking that the hard sciences and engineering were immune to this kind of thing, because they are about numbers. Anybody object to bringing cultural politics into the engineering classroom? Anybody think there’s something … off about using engineering courses to ‘de-center’ Western civilization? Go ahead, I dare you to object. You and your white male science privilege!”

And no, this isn’t an April Fool post.