March 31, 2017

WHY IS CANADA SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEXIST BRUTALITY? Man’s Cardiac Arrest Death Linked to Workplace Bullying. “Eric Donovan loved his job of 17 years at a Canadian nonprofit agency that runs group homes and programs for adults with intellectual disabilities. But during the final years of his life, that love turned to stress as Donovan felt he was being bullied by Nadine Hendricken, his supervisor at Queens County Residential Services. . . . Donovan’s co-workers also testified that Hendricken was known as a bully, while Donovan was known as ‘helpful and generous’ to his colleagues and “conscientious and compassionate” with group home residents. Per his widow, things got really bad after Donovan injured his back during an attempt to restrain an aggressive client on Sept. 30, 2013. Lisa alleges that Hendricken had called Donovan a ‘wimp,’ in front of his co-workers, prior to the incident, and that when he returned to work after his medical leave, she “berated” him as ‘weak,’ again in front of colleagues.”