NO FOOLIN’: Very real April Fools’ Day Comet will zoom by Earth.

Comet 41p makes its way around the sun every 5.5 years, but this visit marks its closest point to us for over a century.

It will pass at a distance of just under 14 million miles (22.5 million kilometers). That’s plenty far away for us not to worry about it, but close enough for some potentially fun telescope observations.

You can watch it live on Slooh.