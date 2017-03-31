March 31, 2017
CIVIL WAR: Trump on the warpath against Freedom Caucus.
House conservatives fought back, furious at the president for picking the fight at a time when congressional Republicans are trying to move past last week’s bitter legislative defeat.
“Most people don’t take well to being bullied,” Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), a Freedom Caucus member, told reporters. “It’s constructive in fifth grade. It may allow a child to get his way, but that’s not how our government works.”
Freedom Caucus members argued Thursday that they did Trump a favor by sinking the American Health Care Act, which was reviled by grassroots conservatives and failed to attract support from even some moderate members of the GOP conference.
Until now, Trump had differentiated himself from his predecessor by forming working relationships on Capitol Hill — and listening in private rather than tweeting in public. A little more of that ought to do him good.