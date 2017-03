HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Giving Up a Seat for a Soldier Makes Drexel Professor Want to ‘Vomit.’ “A radical Drexel University professor who once wished for ‘White Genocide’ for Christmas and hoped to ‘Abolish the White Race’ is under fire again. This time, he said he wants to ‘vomit or yell about Mosul’ after someone gave their seat to a uniformed soldier.”