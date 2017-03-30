March 30, 2017

REMEMBER, HE’S THE SOBER ESTABLISHMENT, AND THE PRO-BREXIT POPULISTS ARE SUPPOSED TO THE CRAZY ONES: EU Boss Threatens To Break Up United States. Though it’s not clear how often Juncker is actually sober.

Well, to be fair, that’s nothing new for Europeans, as the quoted observations by Walt Whitman indicate. “There is certainly not one government in Europe but is now watching the war in this country, with the ardent prayer that the united States may be effectually split, crippled, and dismember’d by it. There is not one but would help toward that dismemberment, if it dared.”