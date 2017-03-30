March 30, 2017

CHANGE: Trump Spurns Bipartisanship, Vows to ‘Fight’ Fellow Republicans in 2018.

President Donald Trump vowed to fight against Democrats and members of his own party in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the president departed from past platitudes about party unity and bipartisan outreach and instead retreated to his own corner, ready for battle.

Asked if this tweet meant the president was advocating for primary challenges to members of his own party’s House Freedom Caucus, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News “the tweet speaks for itself.”