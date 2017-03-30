March 30, 2017

WELL, GOOD: McDonald’s to Switch to Fresh Beef in Quarter Pounders.

McDonald’s began testing Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef in Dallas last year and later expanded it to a larger area of North Texas and to Tulsa, Okla., after a Dallas franchisee pushed the company to try it. The burgers are cooked as soon as they are ordered so they come out hot and fresh. McDonald’s typically makes its burgers in advance and holds them in warming cabinets so they are ready when customers order them.

I pointed out a while back that the better-quality buns and veggies on the Quarter Pounder Deluxe had the unfortunate side effect of highlighting the poor quality of the pre-cooked beef. Nice to see the company is doing something about that.

Now if they’d just put the beef tallow back in the fryers…