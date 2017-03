BREXIT: UK publishes ‘Great Repeal Bill’ plan to replace EU laws.

Unveiling plans to convert EU law into domestic law, the government disclosed that 12,000 EU regulations are in force in Britain. About 7,900 “statutory instruments” — government orders — have implemented EU directives. Some 186 acts of Parliament passed between 1980 and 2009 “contained a degree of EU influence,” the government said.