March 29, 2017

DREAM BIG: Architects Want To Hang A Skyscraper From An Asteroid.

Clouds Architecture Office is noted for its collaboration with NASA to design a Martian habitat called Mars Ice Home.

The building will be suspended in air by a string of cables. The asteroid will be repositioned for that purpose in a geosynchronous Earth orbit.

Every day, the fancy tower will embark on a journey carving a figure-eight path over Earth’s surface, according to the officials of Clouds Architecture.

Taking the orbital path of Earth, the figure-eight formation will go above the northern and southern hemispheres and cover cities like Havana, Panama City, and New York. The skyscraper will revert to the same position in the sky at the end of each day after 24 hours.

Suitable adjustments in the asteroid’s orbit can make the slowest point of the path happen above New York City.