March 29, 2017

HMM: Shots fired near Capitol after driver crashes into police car.

A suspect struck a Capitol Police car and tried running over officers on foot, ABC News reported. The report said the suspect was taken into custody and nobody was hit by the suspect’s car.

“Everyone’s okay but someone tried to hit one of our guys with a car,” one officer told The Hill, adding that there were five shots fired.

“There is ongoing Police activity at Washington and Independence Avenues SW,” read a notice sent by Capitol Police to all congressional offices, warning staffers and lawmakers to stay away from the area.

“The U.S. Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms are aware of and are monitoring the situation. Details will be provided as they become available and as the situation warrants.”