March 29, 2017

WHY NOT HAVE THE FBI DO IT? OR THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT. Trump demands intel panel probe Clinton Foundation ties to Russian uranium deal.

President Trump argued in a pair of tweets Monday evening that the House Intelligence Committee should look a deal between a Russian state-owned energy company, Rosatom, and a Canadian-owned mining company with deep ties to the Clinton Foundation that had ultimately placed one-fifth of U.S. uranium interests in Russian hands. . . .

The deal with Uranium One, the Canadian company owned by Clinton Foundation patron Frank Giustra, plagued Hillary Clinton throughout the presidential race as an example of the ways her family’s foundation could have served as a conduit for larger financial and political interests. The transaction that left so much of America’s uranium production under the control of a Canadian company with extensive Clinton ties took place while Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state and required the approval of an inter-agency committee that included the State Department.