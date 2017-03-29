March 29, 2017

STOP TRYING TO MAKE PRESIDENT HILLARY HAPPEN. PRESIDENT HILLARY IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. Hillary is not next if Trump is impeached, you guys. Amber Tamblyn Shows Why Actor Doesn’t Mean ‘Constitutional Scholar.’

I’m not surprised when actresses make fools of themselves. I’m a bit disappointed to see some people I’d considered fairly substantive engaging in all sorts of absurd fantasies about changing the line of succession, providing for a “do over” election, and other legalistic efforts to remove Trump. Not only is it not going to happen, if it did happen people would be justified in taking up arms and hanging people doing it from lampposts, because it would be a coup. There was a time when allegedly substantive people knew that it was dangerous to talk about things like that.