HOSTILE EDUCATIONAL ENVIRONMENT: Male Students Told To Confess Their Sins At ‘Masculinity Confession Booth.’ Plus, dumb stereotypes: “The group’s introductory video criticizes the stereotypical view of men as macho and unemotional, linking this to spousal abuse by asserting that men have violent outbursts as a result of pent-up emotions.”

But then, I’ve been accused of “hypermasculinity” myself.