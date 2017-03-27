March 27, 2017

ECHO CHAMBER: Is Twitter Now Censoring Drudge Report?

In an extraordinary development, Westmonster has found that the world famous Drudge Report has been marked as “sensitive material” by Twitter, with some users now having to OPT IN in order to see tweets. Hardly any tweets from Drudge were visible today when we first logged in.

Westmonster goes on to note that, seemingly the only way to be able to view the content is to log in to the ‘privacy and safety’ section of the Twitter website, where buried at the bottom is the option to opt in to ‘sensitive content’