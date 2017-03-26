March 26, 2017

BLACK BLOC TYPES ATTACK A TRUMP RALLY, things go badly for them. “The protesters wore masks and some were tackled, punched and kicked. One man who was beaten ended up jumping over a fence and running toward officers in an effort to get away from the crowd. One protester, who wore his mask on camera, said it was a dangerous situation for them to be in.”

It started when they pepper-sprayed the Trump supporters. That’s a tactic they’ve used before, but like most of the Black Bloc stuff, it’s a tactic designed for people who won’t fight back. I predict such people will become scarcer. Lots of photos here.