March 26, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: “Yale is becoming a kind of jail which hands out professional credentials to those hardy enough to serve out their term.”

Plus: “The Chinese Cultural Revolution is now forgotten history. Yet important thing about the ‘Red Guard’ movement was how artificial it was. It was astroturf all the way. Behind the youthful Chinese faces was the aged figure of Mao Tse Tung and his political cabal. Like some malevolent spirit he projected his voice through a million gullible dummies carefully nurtured on propaganda and paranoia.”