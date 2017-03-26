March 26, 2017

THEY SPELL IT “INTELLECTUAL” BUT I THINK THEY MEAN DELUSIONAL:The ‘Postmodern’ Intellectual Roots of Today’s Campus Mobs. These people who never read or understood the tragedies that attempts at changing history with stories have brought about, from the various Chinese book burning frenzies, to the pseudo-mythology of Wagner, to the Cultural revolution, would consider themselves our intellectual superiors, because they know in which choir to sing and they’ve memorized every word. This is not going to end well.