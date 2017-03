THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T WORKING OUT THE WAY I HAD BEEN PROMISED: Transgender ‘Girl’ Saddened and Shocked That Straight Boys Aren’t Interested in Her. “In a lot of ways, I don’t like telling a guy. Once I tell him all respect goes out of the window. Straight guys just can’t get over you having the male parts.”

Don’t worry, I’m sure you’ll find the other half of that folie à deux eventually.