March 25, 2017

JOGGING WON’T HELP THAT: Two-Thirds of Cancer Mutations Are Random and Unavoidable, Scientists Claim. “Almost two-thirds of cancer mutations are caused by random DNA-copying errors during cell division and are impossible for us to avoid, regardless of lifestyle and the genes we inherit from our parents, according to new research. . . . If the findings end up being accepted by other cancer researchers, the idea that randomness – in other words, bad luck – is more significant in causing cancer than other contributing factors could amount to what Tomasetti calls ‘a complete paradigm shift in how we think about cancer and what causes cancer’.”