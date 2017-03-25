March 25, 2017

SADLY, THIS IS PROBABLY THE SORT OF THING IT WILL TAKE TO BRING BACK CIVILITY AS A GENERAL NORM: Trump Supporters Disrupt California Attorney General Town Hall.

Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted a town hall held by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in the Inland Empire town of Ontario on Thursday evening, the San Bernardino Sun reports.

Becerra has led California’s charge against many of President Trump’s policies. Earlier this week, for example, he filed a brief supporting a lawsuit by Santa Clara County challenging the president’s executive order that threatens sanctuary cities with the loss of federal funding.

An earlier town hall at the San Bernardino Valley College had proceeded without incident, the Sun reports. However, in Ontario, Becerra faced a hostile audience.