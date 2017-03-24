March 24, 2017

WIKILEAKS: CIA tools could infiltrate MacBooks, iPhones.

Armed with a fresh set of leaked documents, WikiLeaks said Thursday that the US Central Intelligence Agency has developed tools to infect Apple products like iPhones and MacBooks.

The tools, which date from between 2009 and 2013, are unlikely to affect current Apple hardware. They show a spy agency attempting to crack into some of the most locked-down consumer electronics devices available, using hacking methods that require the agency to directly access the products.

CNET is unable to verify whether the documents are real or have been altered.