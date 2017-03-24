March 24, 2017

TONIGHT ON MONSTER-CHILLER HORROR THEATER, COUNT FLOYD PRESENTS DILBERT MEETS THE GELL-MANN AMNESIA EFFECT! AAAAAHHHOOOOH!! Some Fake News About Scott Adams from Bloomberg.

Classical reference in headline; found via Kate of Small Dead Animals, who writes, “If You Believe The Things You Read In The Paper, Try getting interviewed sometime.”

Though as the Insta-Professor is wont to remind us, always record a copy of your interviews – whether you’re being interviewed by Bloomberg or Katie Couric. (Especially if you’re being interviewed by Katie Couric.)