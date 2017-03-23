March 23, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO LIE ABOUT RAPE: ‘Hoax’: Texas teen made up widely publicized story of being kidnapped, raped by 3 black men, police say.

Related: Students Furious That Official Described Alleged Rape as ‘Alleged Rape.’ Because when you don’t jump to conclusions, you’re engaging in “victim-blaming and invalidation of rape.” These students should be sent back to high school — or middle school, or day care — as they’re clearly not ready for college. What has happened to Missouri, which was once regarded as a hard-headed place?