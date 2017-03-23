March 23, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Alabama Girl, 19, Charged With Raping 14 Year Old Boy. “Mekenzie said she and the adolescent boy met through a mutual friend at a McDonalds in December last year and had sex multiple times in her car. She also told police that with permission of the boy’s parents, she stayed for at least a fortnight at his home, where the couple filmed a pornographic video. The video, which Mekenzie sent to the boy’s phone, is said to depict the boy in the nude. Mekenzie, who is now about six weeks pregnant, is charged with a host of offenses, including second-degree rape, enticing a child for immoral purposes, and possession and dissemination of child pornography (the homemade porno).”