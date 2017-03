SO NOW THAT WE FIND IT’S A 19-YEAR-OLD AMERICAN/ISRAELI JEW WHO MADE THE JCC BOMB THREATS, a friend on Facebook comments: “The irony is that Trump never said that he thought Jews were behind the hoax calls to the JCCs, hostile media outlets twisted what he said to make it seem like he said that, and now the false quote has been ‘vindicated.'”

How does he pull this stuff off? I blame Russian hackers.