March 23, 2017

TIME MAGAZINE DOES FOR TRUTH IN THE 21st CENTURY WHAT THEY DID FOR GOD IN THE 1960s: Time’s latest cover is an update of their infamous, Nietzsche-inspired 1966 cover, “Is God Dead?” That issue was published the year before Henry Luce, its then-recently-retired conservative founder, who was the son of Christian missionaries, died, and the magazine was well on its way to abandoning Luce’s original vision and readers. This week, Time asks, with the same portentous all-black background and giant red text, “Is Truth Dead?”

If the truth is dead, Time has certainly spent the last decade trying to strangle the life out of it:

A post today at Adweek quotes Michael Scherer, Time’s Washington bureau chief, boasting about how difficult it was to recreate the font of the 1966 cover, before claiming, “Trump has discovered something about epistemology in the 21st century. The truth may be real, but falsehood often works better.” As the above covers illustrate, only for a Time, if you’ll pardon the pun.