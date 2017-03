SHOCKINGLY, NOT AN ALT-RIGHT TRUMP SUPPORTER FROM MISSISSIPPI: Hoaxer behind Jewish Community Center threats arrested: 18-year-old U.S./Israeli dual citizen.

But, of course, the media won’t walk back all the hysteria because the hysteria was useful to the narrative.

UPDATE: John Nolte on Twitter: “Trump was right about Obama wiretapping him. Trump was right about these false flags.”