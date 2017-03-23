March 23, 2017

TRUMP SHOULD GET BEHIND “RIGHT TO REPAIR” LEGISLATION: There’s a Thriving John Deere Black Market as Farmers Fight for “Right to Repair.” “A flourishing black market of John Deere parts exists online, connecting farmers in rural America with counterparts in Eastern Europe to buy unlocked firmware crucial to tractors. . . . Those who use the black market, documented in a report by Motherboard, claim they are driven to it by restrictive licensing agreement by Deere, one of the largest tractor companies in the world. Those restrictions would bar the tractors’ users from fixing its hardware or software themselves, but such rules are currently being challenged by so-called ‘right to repair’ legislation working its way various states at the moment, including farming-heavy Nebraska.”