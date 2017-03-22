March 22, 2017

I HAVE A BAD FEELING ABOUT THIS: Ezekiel Emanuel, an ACA architect, is now advising Trump as GOP works to level the law.

With the administration and GOP leaders in Congress working to rewrite the landmark 2010 law – and Democrats displaying little appetite for negotiating with them – Emanuel appears to be one of the only members of his party with a seat at the table.

Monday’s meeting was Emanuel’s third in-person conversation on health policy with Trump since the November election. According to one person familiar with the session, who spoke on condition of anonymity about the private discussion, it took place in the Oval Office and lasted about 40 minutes. Among the others also attending were Vice President Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and the White House National Economic Council director, Gary Cohn.

Details of the conversation were not immediately available. But White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the meeting took place – only days before Ryan hopes to bring the bill to a House vote.