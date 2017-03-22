March 22, 2017

WELL, THE LEFT IS THE CENTER OF ANTI-SEMITISM TODAY: Leftist Anti-Semitic Fliers Appear on College Campus.

While the Left bends over backward to conflate Republicans, conservatives, and Trump supporters with Nazis, they might want to take a look in their own backyard.

A number of fliers have appeared on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago bearing viciously anti-Semitic comments equating so-called “white privilege” with so-called “Jewish privilege”. . . .

Other fliers appeared in the above post’s comments, including one making the monstrous analogy that the terrorist-run Gaza is actually an Israeli-run Auschwitz.

Another flier argues that Jews make up a disproportionate number of students enrolled at various well-respected schools such as Harvard and Columbia due to special privileges rather than objectively qualified accomplishments. One flier took issue with a university that dismissed an employee due a tweet regarding the “genocide in Palestine,” and another flier argued in favor of Holocaust denial.

Notably, many of the posts are tagged with #BlackLivesMatter and #WeAreAllMuslim.