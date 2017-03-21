March 21, 2017

QUESTION ASKED: Why Isn’t The Laptop Ban Unconstitutional Like The Travel Ban?

Perhaps because al Qaeda may be working on turning laptop batteries into bombs:

Reuters reported Monday that the move had been under consideration since the U.S. government learned of a threat several weeks ago. U.S. officials have told Reuters the information gleaned from a U.S. commando raid in January in Yemen that targeted al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula included bombmaking techniques.

Or maybe it just depends on which judge on the 9th Circuit hears the inevitable lawsuit.