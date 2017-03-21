March 21, 2017

BRAIDS AREN’T FOR WHITE GIRLS: Student Allegedly Attacked Female Basketball Player Because Her Hairstyle Was ‘Cultural Appropriation.’ “Authorities charged a Hampshire College student with assaulting a member of Central Maine Community College’s basketball team over a dispute about cultural appropriation. Really. The Hampshire student, 20-year-old Carmen Figueroa, allegedly started a fight because the basketball player had braided her hair in a manner that upset Figueroa. She walked up to the visiting player—during a basketball game—and demanded that the player remove the braids from her hair, according to masslive.com.”

She should be expelled. And then laughed at, for endorsing something as patently stupid as “cultural appropriation.”