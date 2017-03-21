March 21, 2017

NO SHE WON’T: Donna Brazile will “forever regret” doing thing she still insists she didn’t do.

Jazz Shaw:

I had assumed, perhaps incorrectly, that former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile no longer had a career in American politics. How could she? After the revelations which came out of the leak of John Podesta’s emails one might easily presume that she would be so radioactive nobody would come within a country mile of her. This was clearly an errant conclusion since the party kept her on straight through the election of her successor last month and she is still making the rounds on the interview circuit to this day. This past week she published an editorial in Time Magazine which finally seemed to amount to a confession of what she did to rig the Democratic primaries against Bernie Sanders. (Emphasis added)

In October, a subsequent release of emails revealed that among the many things I did in my role as a Democratic operative and DNC Vice Chair before assuming the interim DNC Chair position was to share potential town hall topics with the Clinton campaign. I had been working behind the scenes to add more town hall events and debates to the primary calendar, and I helped ensure those events included diverse moderators and addressed topics vital to minority communities. My job was to make all our Democratic candidates look good, and I worked closely with both campaigns to make that happen. But sending those emails was a mistake I will forever regret.

Saying that you “forever regret” something isn’t quite the same as an apology, but at least it’s a start. So now we can all let the healing begin and simply move on, right? Not so fast. In a follow-up interview, Brazile reversed course and yet again flatly denied any wrongdoing.