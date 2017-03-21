March 21, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: In a Polarized Climate, Free-Speech Warriors Seize the Spotlight. “The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a champion of First Amendment rights, has gained new prominence as campus controversies spread. Yet FIRE has also found itself in the cross hairs of increasingly fraught debates.”

Well, people who hate free speech will naturally attack people who support free speech. And since people who hate free speech are horrible human beings, bereft of morals or standards, they will often do so unfairly.

Because they suck.