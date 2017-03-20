March 20, 2017

CRYING WOLF: Ex-CNN Host Rips ‘F***ing’ Trump as ‘Liar’ Not Worthy of Respect:

Former CNN host D.L. Hughley ranted in a TMZ video posted Monday that Donald Trump is a “f***ing’ “liar” who “doesn’t deserve respect.” The former host of CNN’s D.L. Hughley Breaks the News blasted, “I think if the president were respect-worthy, you should do it…. He’s lied. A liar doesn’t deserve respect like that.” Hughley added, “But I think you only give respect when you get it. And he’s been disrespectful to just about everybody, except the white supremacists who serve him.”

Speaking of being “disrespectful to just about everybody,” back in 2009, when Hughley was briefly a CNN host, he interviewed Michael Steele, then the chairman of the Republican Party, and said, “‘The tenets of the Republican Party are amazing and they seem warm and welcome. But when I watch it be applied — like you didn’t have to go much further than the Republican National Convention….It literally look[s] like Nazi Germany.’ He went on to say that blacks weren’t welcome in the party: ‘It just does not seem — like not only are we not welcome — not only are we not welcome, but they don’t even care what we think.’”

Hughley either forgot that he was interviewing a fellow African-American when he uttered the above words, or more likely didn’t care, and simply fired off the same ancient boilerplate smears against the GOP that date as far back as President Roosevelt. And note that the rank and file GOP – of numerous races and religions – were gathered in Saint Paul, Minnesota in early September of 2008 to nominate former war hero John McCain to be their presidential nominee, a man left permanently crippled after being tortured while a captive of real life national socialists in North Vietnam.

60 million people voted for John McCain. Another three million voted for Trump. If you believe they’re all Nazis and Klansmen, it might be time to open the airlock and leave the bubble for a while to see what lies outside the bio-dome. The first step is the hardest, but you might be surprised at what’s out there once you take it.