March 20, 2017

FRANK RICH: Die, you stupid red-state hillbillies, die! Plus, bonus anti-semitism:

The answer to that is yes, as a matter of morality, policy, and politics. Americans below the top of the heap, with or without college degrees and regardless of race, have been ill served by the axis of Robert Rubin, Lawrence Summers, and the Davos-class donor base that during Bill Clinton’s presidency helped grease the skids for the 2008 economic collapse and allowed the culprits to escape from the wreckage unscathed during Barack Obama’s.

Anti-semitism? Absolutely. “As David Bernstein of the Scalia Law School at George Mason University asks, imagine the reaction if a Republican had ‘singled out two Jews while talking about economic collapse and wealthy donors. It would be condemned as anti-Semitic.'”

Well, sure, if a Republican had done it.