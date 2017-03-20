March 20, 2017

HEALTH: Amazon tribe has lowest heart risk ever seen.

Known as the Tsimane, the small forager-farmer community in Bolivia was five times less likely to develop coronary atherosclerosis (artery hardening) than people in the United States — where it is a major killer, scientists wrote in The Lancet medical journal.

They pointed to the community’s low-fat, high-fibre diet and non-smoking, physically active lifestyle — factors which most scientists agree contribute to good health.

The study was an observational one, meaning it merely uncovered a correlation between lifestyle and heart health, and cannot conclude that one causes the other.