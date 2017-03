HMM: Cholesterol-Slashing Drug Can Protect High-Risk Heart Patients, Study Finds. “For cardiologists, the study was a crucial test of a long-held hypothesis: the lower the level of cholesterol in the blood, the better. The results support that hypothesis. There seemed to be no floor to the benefits of cholesterol lowering, at least down to the stunningly low levels achieved in the study. The lower the LDL, the lower the risk, with no leveling off of the linear relationship.”