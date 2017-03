TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Louisiana teacher gets no jail time after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a female student.

Well, that no-jail-time thing won’t do it.

Related: Female teacher admits sex with two underage pupils but avoids jail. “The judge found that he had enough evidence to find her guilty but did not and placed her on a 10-year deferred adjudication probation.”