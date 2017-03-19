March 19, 2017

AND YOU CAN SEE WHY HE KEPT HIS PRIVATE SECURITY: Why is the security around Trump so bad?

So we (rightly) feared the impact on the polity if Obama were assassinated. But I think the effect would be just as destructive if someone killed Trump. And while we might not see urban riots, exactly, I suspect we’d see violence of some sort. The only good news is that the Secret Service’s serial ineptitude suggests that not that many potential assassins are lurking out there, or someone would have succeeded by now. . . .