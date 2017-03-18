March 18, 2017

NEWS YOU CAN USE: What to Say to Your Doctor Badgering You On Hotcoldwetdry? “Gaia help any doctor that asks me questions or lectures me [on global warming], because they will be getting an earful asking them what they’ve done in their own lives, what they drive, what kind of house they have where they go on vacation, if they have a second vacation home, if they use air conditioning, what temp they keep it at, if they have an ice maker, if he/she plays golf, and so forth.”

(Via Maggie’s Farm.)