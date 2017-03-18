March 18, 2017

THAT’S WEIRD BECAUSE MY LEFTY FRIENDS ON FACEBOOK SEEM TO THINK THAT IT’S ROCKETING UP: U.S. Carbon Dioxide Emissions Fall 3 Percent: Global emissions flat for 3rd year in a row despite strong economic growth. “The IEA attributes the relatively steep drop in U.S. emissions largely to the ongoing switch by electric generating companies from coal to cheap natural gas produced using fracking from shale deposits.”

Environmental groups have opposed fracking, of course. Are they Putin stooges? The question must be asked, right?